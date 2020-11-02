Advertisement

Civil rights leaders push for new trial for Albert Wilson

(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Douglas County for a former Wichita man convicted of the 2016 rape of a 17-year-old girl in Lawrence.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office said Albert Wilson, who was a 20-year-old student at the University of Kansas at the time, met the 17-year-old at the Jayhawk Cafe, a local bar, on Sept. 10, 2016. the DA said Wilson then lured her away from her cousin at the bar and to a home where he raped her.

In 2019, an all-white jury made up of mostly women convicted Wilson. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Kansas Court of Appeals remanded the case to Douglas County District Court for a new trial to determine whether Wilson had ineffective counsel. It’s a claim echoed by many of Wilson’s supporters who started a petition and a Facebook page called, “Free Albert Wilson." Throughout the case, Wilson has also maintained that he is innocent.

Wilson was a graduate of Wichita Southeast High School. On Monday, supporters from Wichita charted a bus to Lawrence to rally outside the Douglas County Courthouse. Due to COVID-19, the hearing is not open to the public. The Douglas County Kansas District Court is streaming the court hearing.

Watch live coverage below.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

