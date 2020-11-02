Advertisement

Dodge City HS cancels final football game due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Garden City High School's football team played on the road vs Dodge City High School on Friday September 18, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City, Kan. The Buffalos defeated the Red Demons 14 - 8 to bring home the hatchet.
Garden City High School's football team played on the road vs Dodge City High School on Friday September 18, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City, Kan. The Buffalos defeated the Red Demons 14 - 8 to bring home the hatchet.(Adam Shrimplin | Shrimplin Photography 2020)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City High School football team sees its season end at least one game short due to a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and players under quarantine. After last week’s 39-0 shutout win at Topeka, the Red Demons were preparing to play Lawrence High School on Friday. Lawrence is the No. 1. seed in the West bracket of the Class 6A playoffs.

As of Friday (Oct. 30) school numbers from Dodge City Public Schools showed 15 active cases among Dodge City High School students and one active case among staff members. The school has 1,906 students enrolled, plus 218 employees, district data shows.

“The DCHS Administration is unwilling to run the risk of exposing the Lawrence football team to any possible exposures that seem to be inevitable over the past week within the football program,” a statement from the school shared by Southwind Broadcasting Sports Director Sean Boston said. “...We are disappointed that the season will end this way for our players and coaches, but are proud of the fact that the Red Demons were one of only two 6A schools in the state to play an entire regular season -- including a now season-concluding (39-0( victory over Topeka High in Week 9.”

Lawrence automatically advances to the Class 6A quarterfinal round.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Man arrested for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct at Wichita mosques

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita Police arrested a 26-year-old man last week and arrested him on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct connected to incidents at two local mosques.

State of Mind

Sedgwick County resumes asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County said Monday it has begun testing residents for COVID-19 through the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) regardless of symptoms.

Coronavirus

Kansas 7-day average for reported COVID cases tops 1,500

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KWCH Staff
On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 4,046 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths and 61 new hospitalizations since Friday.

Coronavirus

13-year-old Missouri boy dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A GoFundMe page has been started for a 13-year-old Missouri boy who died from complications of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Election Day deals and freebies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Those running for office aren’t the only ones pushing for you to get out and vote

Crime

Civil rights leaders push for new trial for Albert Wilson

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Douglas County for a former Wichita man convicted of the 2016 rape of a 17-year-old girl in Lawrence.

Building You

Week of November 2: Job of the Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of November 2: Job of the Day

News

Students back in Wheatland Elementary following evacuation

Updated: 7 hours ago
Staff members noticed a smell that could be natural gas.

News

Checking to make sure your advance ballot was tallied (and what to do if it there's a problem)

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Some surprises found as Sedgwick County election workers process ballots

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Ballots from out of county and out of state, along with ballots from the primary have been some of the interesting finds.