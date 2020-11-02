Dodge City HS cancels final football game due to rise in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City High School football team sees its season end at least one game short due to a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and players under quarantine. After last week’s 39-0 shutout win at Topeka, the Red Demons were preparing to play Lawrence High School on Friday. Lawrence is the No. 1. seed in the West bracket of the Class 6A playoffs.

As of Friday (Oct. 30) school numbers from Dodge City Public Schools showed 15 active cases among Dodge City High School students and one active case among staff members. The school has 1,906 students enrolled, plus 218 employees, district data shows.

“The DCHS Administration is unwilling to run the risk of exposing the Lawrence football team to any possible exposures that seem to be inevitable over the past week within the football program,” a statement from the school shared by Southwind Broadcasting Sports Director Sean Boston said. “...We are disappointed that the season will end this way for our players and coaches, but are proud of the fact that the Red Demons were one of only two 6A schools in the state to play an entire regular season -- including a now season-concluding (39-0( victory over Topeka High in Week 9.”

Lawrence automatically advances to the Class 6A quarterfinal round.

