Election Day deals and freebies

A voter selects an "I Voted" sticker after submitting their ballot at an early voting location, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Lowell, Mass.
A voter selects an "I Voted" sticker after submitting their ballot at an early voting location, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Lowell, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those running for office aren’t the only ones pushing for you to get out and vote. On Tuesday, several businesses will offer deals and freebies for those who have voted. See the growing list below.

Burger King: $3 off orders of $18 or more, through Grubhub.

Chili’s: Get the Presidente Margarita for $5 on Election Day.

Goodcents: In honor of the election and National Sandwich Day, guests can show their “I voted” sticker or pen for a buy-one-get-one free sub sandwich on Election Day.

Jersey Mike’s: Free turkey sub and free delivery on Election Day orders of $10 or more placed through Grubhub.

Jimmy John’s: Freaky Fast Rewards members get 50% off any 8-inch sandwich on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme: Free glazed donut on Election Day with your “I voted” sticker.

Lyft: Get 50% off one ride up to $10 on Tuesday to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE.

McDonald’s: Get one of its three new McCafe items with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through the app. You can choose from an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin or a cinnamon roll. The offer goes through Nov. 9.

Planet Fitness: Free workout and HydroMassage from Election Day through Nov. 8 for anyone who votes.

P.F. Chang’s: The restaurant chain is offering a $10 off deal for new diners through Grubhub.

Red Lobster: Get free delivery Tuesday on Grubhub orders over $25.

Sonic Drive-In: The restaurant chain is offering 50% off cheeseburgers from 5 p.m. until restaurants close on Tuesday.

Subway: Free foot-long when you purchase two in the app or on the website.

Uber: Get 50% off round-trip rides to the polls, up to $7 each way or up to $14 for the two trips. Uber says the discounts will be “automatically applied when you request your ride by using the polling finder,” which is an in-app feature. Terms and conditions apply.

Wendy’s: Customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. The offer runs until Nov. 8.

