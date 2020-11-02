Advertisement

Election Day is a warm one this year

Near record highs are possible in western Kansas on Election Day(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the warm weather will be widespread across the Plains for Election Day. Record warmth is possible in northwest Kansas by the end of the afternoon, with Goodland possibly breaking a 100+ year record.

Tuesday morning starts with lows in the 30s and 40s, and with the sunshine in the afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 70s (with even a few 80s not out of the question). Gusty winds are expected for south central and eastern Kansas, but in the west it won’t be as windy.

Look for more warm weather midweek with 70s likely Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, rain chances are almost non-existent until late in the upcoming weekend when a storm approaches from the west.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy. S 15-25; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy. S 10-20. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 73 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 46 Sunny.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 53 Partly cloudy; windy.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; slight chance for some evening storms.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 45 Cloudy with a chance for rain.

