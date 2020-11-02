Advertisement

Kansas 7-day average for reported COVID cases tops 1,500

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By Associated Press and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KWCH) - Kansas has set another record for its largest number of reported coronavirus cases over seven days, with the state health department adding more than 4,000 cases to the state’s count since Friday.

Based on data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state had a rolling average of 1,507 new confirmed and probable cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. That was nearly 18% higher than the previous high of 1,279 cases a day for the seven days ending Friday.

The state reported an additional 17 COVID-19-related deaths since Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 1,046.

The school gating criteria map shows most Kansas counties in red (equal to or above 15%) or orange (10-14.9%) for the two-week percent positivity rate by county, from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31. The two-week cumulative incident rate by county shows all but six counties in the red, meaning they have reported more than 151 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31.

The new data come as more school districts pivot to remote or hybrid learning as the number of cases rise in their respective communities.

