Advertisement

No arrests made after teens shot over stolen President Trump signs

Police say this car crashed on train tracks near NW Tyler and NW Grant, is related to the shooting in the 1300 block of NW Eugene.
Police say this car crashed on train tracks near NW Tyler and NW Grant, is related to the shooting in the 1300 block of NW Eugene.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat and Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:12 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three juveniles are listed as the victims who were shot over the weekend after a dispute over stolen Trump signs.

According to Topeka Police records from Saturday night, they list two separate incidents occurred.

One report has redacted names because five victims are under the age of 18. The offence shows Aggravated Battery and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm with a handgun and rifle selected as the weapon.

Three juveniles are listed as the victims of both offences. Two other juveniles are also listed as victims, but only of Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.

According to police reports, the juveniles' ages included one 17-year-old youth, two 16-year-old youths and two 15-year-old youths.

Two others are also listed in another report as victims of Aggravated Assault by a Motor Vehicle. 39-year-old Robert Sinner II and 34-year-old Justin Sinner are listed as the victims.

“We ask for the community’s patience as investigators diligently work to determine the facts surrounding this case. No arrests have been made as of this writing. Arrests may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Gretchen Spiker, Public Relations Specialist for the Topeka Police Department.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS the shooter said in a statement that signs supporting Trump were recently stolen from their property and thought the people near their house may have been involved.

No signs were stolen Saturday night and police didn’t say if the three shot actually stole the signs.

According to Topeka Police, officers were called to 1300 block of NW Eugene for the report of gunshots.

When they arrived in the area, they found one person shot several times inside a car that crashed near NW Tyler and Grant. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating the shooting, two more people showed up at local hospitals, also suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Early police reports show the shooter was recently involved in an incident where they were nearly run over.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 4,046 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 4,046 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths and 61 new hospitalizations since Friday.

Coronavirus

13-year-old Missouri boy dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A GoFundMe page has been started for a 13-year-old Missouri boy who died from complications of COVID-19.

News

Election Day deals and freebies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Those running for office aren’t the only ones pushing for you to get out and vote

Crime

Civil rights leaders push for new trial for Albert Wilson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Douglas County for a former Wichita man convicted of the 2016 rape of a 17-year-old girl in Lawrence.

Building You

Week of November 2: Job of the Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of November 2: Job of the Day

Latest News

News

Students back in Wheatland Elementary following evacuation

Updated: 5 hours ago
Staff members noticed a smell that could be natural gas.

News

Checking to make sure your advance ballot was tallied (and what to do if it there's a problem)

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Some surprises found as Sedgwick County election workers process ballots

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Ballots from out of county and out of state, along with ballots from the primary have been some of the interesting finds.

News

Two Derby boys use their own candy to re-fill neighbor’s trick-or-treat bowl

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Mail-in ballots bring unique issues to general election

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Sedgwick County Election Office working toward a “safe, secure and fair election”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The process mail-in ballots take once they’re received by the election office has become one of the most asked voters' questions.