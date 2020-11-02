Police: Man arrested for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct at Wichita mosques

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrested a 26-year-old man last week and arrested him on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct connected to incidents at two local mosques.

Police said around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at the Masjid An Noor Mosque located in the 3100 block of East 17th Street. Officers arrived and spoke with a 53-year-old man who said another man yelled racially insensitive comments and displayed a handgun to him before leaving in his vehicle.

Officers learned that man was the same man who had previously posted concerning posters around the Islamic Society of Wichita located in the 6600 block of East 34th Street North. The incident was reported around the same time.

Police identified Dustin Arterburn as the suspect and arrested him without incident at a residence in Derby.

Wichita police said Arterburn acted alone in these incidents and is not part of any network.

The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

