Reno County launches 10-day challenge to slow COVID-19 spread

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County is launching a 10-day challenge in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in its community.

The COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge starts Nov. 4 and ends Nov. 13. It is a partnership with the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson Clinic, the City of Hutchinson, and the Reno County Health Department. All residents are asked to participate.

“We need your help to curb the spread of COVID-19, prevent our hospital from being overwhelmed, and protect our neighbors from critical illness!” The county said.

During the 10-day period, residents are asked to commit to the following:

Wear a mask AND distance 6 feet at all times in indoor spaces (outside of home), plus maintain at least 6 feet of distance outdoors

Avoid being indoors with non-household members except for school, work that can’t be done from home, and activities deemed absolutely essential

Work from home, if possible, and hold meetings online rather than in person

Hold gatherings online rather than in person, and avoid situations that involve singing, refreshments, and other high-risk activities

Support local stores by wearing a mask, social distancing when in person, and if possible, ordering online or by phone with curbside delivery

Support local restaurants by getting take-out rather than dining in

Continue to maintain healthy behaviors by keeping up with routine physician, dental, and eye appointments

Maintain a balanced diet and routine exercise

A COVID Cut-Off Virtual Town Hall will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. Healthcare leaders will be discussing the current Reno County COVID situation and answering questions. Residents can view the meeting on the Reno County YouTube Channel or on the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page.

