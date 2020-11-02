Advertisement

Reno County launches 10-day challenge to slow COVID-19 spread

Beginning Nov. 4, Reno County is encouraging residents to take safety precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Nov. 4, Reno County is encouraging residents to take safety precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.(Reno County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County is launching a 10-day challenge in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in its community.

The COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge starts Nov. 4 and ends Nov. 13. It is a partnership with the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson Clinic, the City of Hutchinson, and the Reno County Health Department. All residents are asked to participate.

“We need your help to curb the spread of COVID-19, prevent our hospital from being overwhelmed, and protect our neighbors from critical illness!” The county said.

During the 10-day period, residents are asked to commit to the following:

  • Wear a mask AND distance 6 feet at all times in indoor spaces (outside of home), plus maintain at least 6 feet of distance outdoors
  • Avoid being indoors with non-household members except for school, work that can’t be done from home, and activities deemed absolutely essential
  • Work from home, if possible, and hold meetings online rather than in person
  • Hold gatherings online rather than in person, and avoid situations that involve singing, refreshments, and other high-risk activities
  • Support local stores by wearing a mask, social distancing when in person, and if possible, ordering online or by phone with curbside delivery
  • Support local restaurants by getting take-out rather than dining in
  • Continue to maintain healthy behaviors by keeping up with routine physician, dental, and eye appointments
  • Maintain a balanced diet and routine exercise

A COVID Cut-Off Virtual Town Hall will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. Healthcare leaders will be discussing the current Reno County COVID situation and answering questions. Residents can view the meeting on the Reno County YouTube Channel or on the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State of Mind

Mental health professional, local voters discuss election fatigue, how to cope

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Mosaic Mental Wellness Licensed Social Worker Josie Oldham said election fatigue is real, adding stress to many lives across the country

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

Coronavirus

Kansas 7-day average for reported COVID cases tops 1,500

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KWCH Staff
On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 4,046 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths and 61 new hospitalizations since Friday.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Latest News

Coronavirus

13-year-old Missouri boy dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A GoFundMe page has been started for a 13-year-old Missouri boy who died from complications of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.