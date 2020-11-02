Sedgwick County Election Office working toward a “safe, secure and fair election”

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -It’s been a long and unusual election season, and its climax is nearing.

This election is predicted to be historic.

“Super high, record-setting, record-breaking, shattering all records" are the adjectives Sedgwick County Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schnieders used for the 2020 election. “It’s going to be big. We originally anticipated 60 percent. Then we quietly joked we might hit 70-75. Now they’re like we’re going to do 80. I’m like what, but I think we are. I think we’re going to hit 80 percent turnout, which is phenomenal.”

As of noon Sunday in Sedgwick County, this is the latest count for the 2020 General Election of advanced voting.

The final total of mail-in ballots sent out is 96,087, and so far, 68,802 have been accepted back.

Through early in-person voting, 66,675 ballots have been cast.

Adding in-person and accepted vote by mail ballots, 135,447 people have voted in Sedgwick County.

The preliminary count of registered voters is 322,406, so the early turnout is about 42 percent.

Sunday, Eyewitness News got a look inside the Sedgwick County Election Office to learn about the process to verify and count mail-in ballots and the steps they’re taking to prepare for Election Day.

The process mail-in ballots take once they’re received by the election office has become one of the most asked voters' questions, said Schnieders.

“Why is it taking so long. The voters just don’t understand.” She said, “Prior to this year, you couldn’t go online to check the status, you had no idea if we got it back or not. It’s the same process for us as it’s always been, just the new step is when we click “accept your signature” you can see it online. They didn’t realize there was a delay there. Plus, years prior, people put it in the mail. Mail could take a day or two, sometimes three days. Now, if you put it in the box this morning, you’re anticipating we’re picking it up in hours. We do pick up our boxes daily, some of them are visited several times a day because of volume, and they come back and just go into the process stream, just like all the other ones.”

Once the ballot is received by the election office, either through the postal service, at one of the drop boxes or returned at the polling place, it’s not an instantaneous check-in and approval process.

Schnieders said, “It’s typically 24-48 hour turnaround, but we were so bombarded at the beginning with everybody excitedly returning their ballots, we just got a little buried.”

This year, voters can check their mail-in ballot online to see if it’s been approved or denied for any reason.

The first step is for the mail-in ballots, which are still in their envelopes, to be sorted and counted.

“We can verify how many each dropbox is receiving and also what comes back through the mail,” said Schnieders.

Next, those envelopes are run through what’s called a Tritech machine.

“We only use it for this one purpose. The mail goes through. The camera takes a picture of the whole envelope, and then it takes out of just the signature, snaps that out for us. Then it batches them,” Schnieders said.

Then comes the signature verification process, where the signature on the ballot is matched with the one on record from previous mail-in ballots, voter registration or DMV.

She said, “It takes about an hour for a fast person to go through it to accept those, so it’s not a super-fast process. But we want to do it right. We want to be diligent. We want to be sure about our election results.”

If the ballot is accepted, it moves onto the next step for it to be open, and the ballot runs through a tabulation machine, which tallies up the ballot results and saves the result until election night.

“We have no idea. If you pulled results early, you’d get an error. There’s actually time, clocks to these things, so we can’t do it ahead of time. It knows,” said Schnieders.

The machine also sorts out ballots if there’s a write-in candidate listed or a defect with the ballot that causes the machine not to be able to read it.

“A manual board that goes through all of those and they manual tally them. We also have a write-in board that reviews all the write-in ballots, and they also tally those as well. It’s not a problem if somebody mismarked their ballot, and they do a cross out and a circle around the one they want. We do have a visual inspection of those, and they do consider voter intent.” Schnieders said, “Our advanced board, they’ve been here for a long time. They’re non-partisan, they’re over in their space doing their thing, and they’re really good at what they do.”

The process can be about five hours for one ballot to run through this process.

“I know people are really concerned because they just weren’t seeing it turn green (one Voter View), but we have to do our due diligence.” Schnieders said, “We have to ensure that the numbers we’re putting out there is correct. We have to make sure that the voter that signed that ballot is the voter who given that ballot, and if the signatures don’t match, we have to go to the next step on that. Our goal as always is a safe, secure, fair election, and we will always do our due diligence, and we do appreciate the voters' patients.”

If the signature is not accepted, Schnieder said she sends a letter to those voters to complete a curing process.

“I send a letter out if it’s an unsigned envelope giving them a chance to cure it,” she said. “They can sign the photocopy in them. They can come into the office and sign it. They have until November 13th to get the signature in.”

Many voters are also seeing that their ballot had an error and coming in to fix it.

Schnieders added, “We have all sorts of ways to take care of it. We are seeing people… I love it. They see it online that boom, it pops up red for a signature issue. They’re in our office within 30 minutes. ‘Let me fix it.’ ‘Where is it? I’m going to fix my ballot.’ So, I have to go find it from whoever is processing it and find that envelope. They are not waiting on this. Signature cures are coming in left and right, by fax, by email, popping in the office. We had a couple that came in yesterday because we were open for early voting ‘. We need to fix this. We want our ballots to count.’”

Even with the high level of advanced voting in Sedgwick County, Schnieders said they’re anticipating an equally busy day at polls on election day.

“Take a little bit extra patience with you. Maybe make friends with your neighbor. You’ll be at your own polling site, so everyone there must live within about a mile of you,” said Schnieders.

In Kansas, polls open on Election Day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but anyone in line by 7 p.m. will still be able to count.

“At every site, there will be prepared to have an election worker be the final caboose to the line.” Schnieders said, “That person will be the one to say it’s after 7. ‘I’m sorry you can’t join the line.’ We’ll know where the end of the line is for every single site.”

To vote in-person in Kansas, voters need to have a photo ID.

Sedgwick County will have 83 polling places opened on Election.

There is still time to vote early in-person. The Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse will have early voting hours from 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 2.

“We do expect a big crowd." Schnieder said, "We are preparing for it as we speak. We’re setting up more equipment. We’re going to use two floors of our courthouse to make this happen, and we will have all hands on deck for it.”

The first results released election night will be from early voting. Schnieders said any machine that tabulates or process results are connected to the internet.

