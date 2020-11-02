Advertisement

Sedgwick County resumes asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County said Monday it has begun testing residents for COVID-19 through the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) regardless of symptoms. All residents can receive a no-cost COVID-19 test by dialing 2-1-1 United Way of the Plains.

Sampling will take place by appointment only during regular hours at the SCHD drive-through sampling site. The drive-through sampling site is open from:

  • 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
  • 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Residents with or without symptoms can be tested at walk-up SCHD mobile testing events in Sedgwick County. There are three mobile testing events scheduled this week:

  • 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at YMCA Garvey Sport Center, 1410 S. Glendale St., Wichita
  • 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, at Tabernacle Bible Church, 1817 N. Volutsia St., Wichita
  • 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, at University United Methodist Church, 2220 N. Yale, Wichita

The county said priority testing will be given to people with symptoms and those who are in the following priority asymptomatic groups: public works employees, people working in in-person classrooms of PreK to 12th-grade students, healthcare workers (including hospital, clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health), first responders, law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or people who work in residential living facilities.

People in the priority asymptomatic group can be tested weekly. Other asymptomatic persons can be tested once.

The health department will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab or a saliva sample and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Residents may receive their results in four to six days.

