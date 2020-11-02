Some surprises found as Sedgwick County election workers process ballots

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -As Sedgwick County election workers process the record number of mail-in ballots that have been sent out and returned, they’re finding some unusual things in an unusual election year.

“We didn’t consider that we would get any. We figured they (main-in drop boxes) say Sedgwick County Elections, we would just get Sedgwick County ballots,” said Sedgwick County Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schnieders.

What Melissa Schnieders is talking about at more than 45 mail-in ballots that have made their way into Sedgwick County ballot drop boxes from voters registered out of county or out of state.

“We’ve had them from as far as Washington, New Mexico, Arizona, all over the state of Kansas. Nothing from Hawaii yet, still waiting on that one, but we are getting them. A lot of Cook County, Illinois. So there must be a lot of Chicago people working here that live here,” said Schnieders.

So far, Schnieders has been making near-daily runs to the post office to get them in the mail and on the way to where they belong but said that wouldn’t be an option on election day.

“If you drop it in that dropbox or deliver it back to us on election day, I can’t get it to the post office by 7 p.m., and your ballot would be invalidated,” said Schnieders. “So, take your out of state ballot, and please take them to the post office, not the dropbox.”

Another find is ballots not for this election.

“If you have any ballots from the primary election, you don’t need to send those back.” Schnieders said, “We’ve gotten about 70 of those. Late ones, and that kind of throws my team for a loop when we get a primary ballot back with the general ballot. Old ballots, you can just shred those. We don’t need them. We always get some from like two years ago, we’re like wow, okay.”

Of course, with COVID-19, it means the election office has been taking new steps and trying new things like opening Intrust Bank Arena for early in-person voting. Schnieders said in the future; it could be possible to use that space again.

“It is a beautiful space. Great venue,” said Schnieders. “They’ve been a fantastic host. We’re hoping, and since we all know when the elections will occur, we can plan ahead and maybe have that become a polling site for election day as well. Some early voting, since we all know, election day is the first Tuesday in November.”

With so many people voting early this election season, it’s also meant they’ve needed extra hands at early polling sites. Schnieders said their election workers have come through to meet that need.

“We called in a lot of extra people,” she said. “We started seeing those lot bigger turnouts, we started calling more workers, say hey, we need two or three more at the heavier sites and we’d just send extra people everywhere because we needed it.”

The election office also wants to make sure those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined because of the virus have a chance to vote and keep other voters safe.

“They need to send a runner to our office. It’s preferable that they would call first. That way, we know someone’s coming. That why we’ve prepared their packet for them.” Schnieders said, “We actually have an affidavit that the runner will sign, the voter will sign, giving the runner the permission to be the ballot farrier, and we can put together a paper ballot for them. They can drop it off at any of the drop boxes, of course. We are seeing about 20 people so far have taken advantage of that. It’s always been a program we’ve had. Typically it’s new moms, though, or folks that find themselves in the hospital for whatever reason. Some rehab facilities will send someone over and then also nursing homes sometimes with new patients being admitted, so it’s a good option.”

Schnieders said if this is how someone will need to vote this year, it’s best to request this before Tuesday afternoon, so there is time to get it to the voter and back to the election office or dropped off at the ballot dropbox.

