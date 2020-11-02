The Kansas Cold Weather Rule now in effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Cold Weather Rule, which is designed to help Kansans struggling to pay their utility bills avoid disconnection through the winter months, is now in effect.

The rule runs from November 1 through March 31.

While the rule in in effect, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer’s service when local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees within the following 48-hour period.

The Kansas Corporation Commission, which regulates public utilities, implemented the rule in 1983 to prevent utility companies from disconnecting a customer’s natural gas or electric service during periods of extreme cold.

The Cold Weather Rule also requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or re-establish service.

Any residential customer with a past due balance will qualify for payment arrangements; however, it is the customer’s responsibility to contact their gas or electric company to make those arrangements.

Payment plan terms to maintain or restore service require that customers agree to pay 1/12th of the total amount owed, 1/12th of the current bill, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fee, plus any applicable deposit to the utility. The remaining balance must be paid in equal payments over the next 11 months, in addition to the current monthly bill.

You can learn more about the Cold Weather Rule here: http://www.kcc.ks.gov/consumer-information/cold-weather-rule

