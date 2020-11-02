Two Derby boys use their own candy to re-fill neighbor’s trick-or-treat bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Facebook video is going viral of two Derby boys trick-or-treating Saturday night who walked up to a porch, excited for some candy, only to find an empty bowl that was wiped out by a group shortly before them. It was all caught on a doorbell camera. But what they did next was unexpected.

Derby middle schooler Ryan Debuhr said, “There was candy on the outside. So it looked like they were in a big rush to grab all of it and then run. As soon as we walked up there, we felt really bad.”

Tanner Shurtz, also a Derby middle schooler said, "I was kind of shocked at first understand that someone had taken it all. And I was just thinking why they would’ve done that.

On Halloween, thirteen- year-old best friends Ryan Debuhr and Tanner Shurtz decided to do a little less tricking and a lot more treating.

“And I felt bad for the people that had put it out. Because now what they bought, was gone within seconds,” said Shurtz.

“Let’s just put some candy in the bowl so other kids can have fun, just like the girls that took all of it were being selfish,” said Debuhr.

The homeowner left a bowl of candy on her front porch while she took her kids trick-or-treating. After watching her doorbell footage and seeing four teenagers empty the bowl into their bag, she posted the video of Tanner and Ryan using their own candy to re-fill it.

Tanner’s mom Amber Shurtz said, “I was walking with them and I knew that they had done it last night but with these two kids it doesn’t surprise me because they’re always kind and caring.”

Ryan’s mother Tracy Terhune said, “Especially with COVID-19, they wanted to make sure that everyone got to have fun. Because if it gets too carried away, people just aren’t going to participate anymore.”

Tanner and Ryan continued their night trick-or-treating as usual.

“It makes all of us proud that the good things that we’ve showed them have stuck,” said Mike Terhune, Ryan’s dad. “With COVID going on, everybody being kind enough to put candy out there and trust other kids to be kind with it. I think it was great that our kids were an example for that.”

Shurtz said, “When we’d seen the doorbell at first, we kind of thought that someone could have been, but even if no one was, we still would’ve done the same thing that we’d done.”

