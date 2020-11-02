Warm start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but under sunny skies temperatures will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. Election Day will be even warmer with highs well into the 70s, or 10-15 degrees above normal.

The wind will be small weather worry the next couple of days. Expect a strong south breeze today and Tuesday occasionally gusting over 30mph.

No major weather changes will happen during the remainder of the work week. Fair skies at night with temperatures in the 40s will be replaced by mostly sunny days and temperatures in the 70s.

Our next weather maker will not arrive until this weekend, or early next week. A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain (wintry weather?) and colder conditions back to Kansas, but the exact details are to be determined.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 73. Low: 48. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 76. Low: 51. Sunny.

Fri: High: 77. Low: 53. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 52. Windy with increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 49. Mostly cloudy and windy; chance of showers.

