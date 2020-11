Week of November 2: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Official Court Reporter | 18th Judicial District Court-Sedgwick County | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11312057 | Additional opportunities available at https://www.dc18.org/careers

TUESDAY: Faculty - Digital Marketing | WSU Tech | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11309953 | Ten Adjunct Faculty positions available at https://wsutech.edu/jobs/

WEDNESDAY: Quality Inspector-CMM (2nd and 3rd shifts) | Harlow Aerostructures LLC | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11312964

THURSDAY: MVH Cold Header Operator | Worthington Industries | Maize | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11309975 | Multiple opportunities for Assembler 2nd shift and Assembler 3rd shift www.worthingtonindustries.com

FRIDAY: City Clerk/Finance Director | City of Wellington | Wellington | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11292328 | Also a Supervisor - Water Distribution position available at https://wellingtonks.municipalcms.com/apps/jobs/default.aspx

