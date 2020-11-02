Advertisement

Wheatland Elementary evacuated due to natural gas smell

Published: Nov. 2, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wheatland Elementary School in Andover was evacuated Monday morning. The school sent parents an email stating staff members noticed an odor in the building that could be natural gas.

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and fire crews were notified.

The school says all students are safe outside with their classes.

