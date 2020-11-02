Advertisement

Wichita police hopeful pilot program will help to reduce violent crime

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department reports violent crimes like drive-by shootings are up 111 percent from this time last year. They’re hoping a pilot program can help in the fight to reduce the numbers.

The program involves setting up license-plate reader cameras in areas of the city where violent crime is on the rise. The cameras and the software that uses them allow police to search specific information about a suspect vehicle, including the make, model, or partial plate numbers, obtaining images of vehicles to help WPD officers more quickly solve cases and make arrests.

Wichita Police Lt. Casey Slaughter said the program allows officers to monitor a high-crime area even if they can’t be in that area.

“...If the license plate reader is doing (its) job, then it’s just another tool of many tools that we have to use at our disposal to help capture violent offenders,” Lt. Slaughter said.

He said the program can also be helpful with Amber Alert situations or reports of missing people that may be in danger. The WPD is about halfway through the pilot program utilizing the license plate readers. This comes at no cost to taxpayers.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State of Mind

Mental health professional, local voters discuss election fatigue, how to cope

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Mosaic Mental Wellness Licensed Social Worker Josie Oldham said election fatigue is real, adding stress to many lives across the country

News

Northwestern counties prepare for election day

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Northwestern counties prepare for election day

News

Students at Holy Savior Catholic Academy take part in mock election

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Students at Holy Savior Catholic Academy take part in mock election

News

State of Mind: Tools to help you cope with election fatigue

Updated: 43 minutes ago
State of Mind: Tools to help you cope with election fatigue

Coronavirus

Reno County launches 10-day challenge to slow COVID-19 spread

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Reno County is launching a 10-day challenge in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in its community.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County residents turn out heavily for final early voting ahead of Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sedgwick County residents turn out heavily for final early voting ahead of Election Day

News

4You 11.2.20

Updated: 1 hour ago
4You 11.2.20

News

Dodge City HS cancels final football game due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
he Dodge City High School football team sees its season end at least one game short due to a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and players under quarantine.

Crime

Police: Man arrested for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct at Wichita mosques

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita Police arrested a 26-year-old man last week and arrested him on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct connected to incidents at two local mosques.

State of Mind

Sedgwick County resumes asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County said Monday it has begun testing residents for COVID-19 through the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) regardless of symptoms.