2 die in helicopter crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County dispatchers now say two people have died in a helicopter or gyrocopter crash just west of Potwin.

We have a crew on the scene.

BREAKING: Butler County dispatchers say two people died in a helicopter crash west of Potwin.

I'm on the scene. Watch KWCH12 and KSCW for updates.

One person has died in a helicopter crash in Butler County.

Dispatchers confirm the scene of the crash is located west of Potwin, near K-196 and NW Towakani Road

