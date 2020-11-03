2 die in helicopter crash in Butler County
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County dispatchers now say two people have died in a helicopter or gyrocopter crash just west of Potwin.
We have a crew on the scene.
One person has died in a helicopter crash in Butler County.
Dispatchers confirm the scene of the crash is located west of Potwin, near K-196 and NW Towakani Road
Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.
