2 die in helicopter crash in Butler County

Two people died Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter crash in Butler County.
Two people died Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter crash in Butler County.
By Angela Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County dispatchers now say two people have died in a helicopter or gyrocopter crash just west of Potwin.

We have a crew on the scene.

Dispatchers confirm the scene of the crash is located west of Potwin, near K-196 and NW Towakani Road

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

