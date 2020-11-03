2 injured after car crashes into building in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car crashed into a north Wichita business Monday night (Nov. 2) injuring two people that were taken to a local hospital. Wichita Fire Department crews extracted the two people from the car. Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening. One person inside the building at the time of the crash wasn’t hurt.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. at 37th North and Broadway. Anyone who saw what led up to the crash should call Wichita police. The preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor.

