Advertisement

2 injured after car crashes into building in N. Wichita

Two people were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries after an SUV crashed into a building Monday night (Nov. 2, 2020) at 37th and Broadway in N. Wichita.
Two people were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries after an SUV crashed into a building Monday night (Nov. 2, 2020) at 37th and Broadway in N. Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car crashed into a north Wichita business Monday night (Nov. 2) injuring two people that were taken to a local hospital. Wichita Fire Department crews extracted the two people from the car. Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening. One person inside the building at the time of the crash wasn’t hurt.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. at 37th North and Broadway. Anyone who saw what led up to the crash should call Wichita police. The preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Accidents

Wichita Police identify teen killed in NW Wichita crash Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash in west Wichita.

Accidents

2 critically injured in N. Wichita crash

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Two people suffered critical injuries in a Tuesday-evening crash in north Wichita. The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. near 17th and Minnesota.

Accidents

1 critically hurt in crash near Schulte

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
One person is in critical condition after a crash west of Wichita.

Traffic

Wichita road work to impact your daily commute

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Your daily commute could be impacted by road work taking place across Wichita.

Latest News

Traffic

Driver on hook for $873 ticket after clocking 133 mph in 65 mph zone

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT
|
By Phil Anderson
A motorist faces an $873 fine in Shawnee County District Court after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers clocked a vehicle speeding at 133 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to a Twitter post from Sunday night.

Accidents

Man critically hurt in south Wichita motorcycle crash

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries Thursday night in south Wichita.

Accidents

1 hurt after semi drives off bridge in Saline County

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash near Salina involving a semi and a pilot car.

Accidents

Alcohol believed to be involved in Barton County crash

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a crash Thursday night.

Accidents

Driver injured after truck crashes into Ellinwood Fire Department building

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A little before midnight, a 2005 Chevy Silverado 2500 crashed into a wall of a building belonging to the Ellinwood Fire Department in Barton County.

News

Grandparents file suit against semi-truck driver involved in crash that killed 5 near Viola

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
he grandparents of a 10-year-old girl killed in a Sept. 25 crash near Viola that also killed her mother and her three younger siblings have filed a lawsuit against the 31-year-old truck driver involved in the collision, as well as his employer.