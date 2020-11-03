Advertisement

4You: Group from Newton HS get shout out from First Lady, Video of Derby teens giving back candy goes viral

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

A group of students at Newton High School got a shout-out from First Lady Melania Trump. The students are part of the STAND Coalition, a youth leadership program in Harvey County that focuses on preventing substance abuse and encourages positive choices.

The First Lady tweeted last week to thank the students for setting such a good example and showing leadership.

A pair of teens in Derby used their own candy to fill a neighbor’s trick-or-treat bowl. The boys were trick-or-treating Saturday night when they walked up to a porch to find an empty bowl, wiped out by a group shortly before them. Ring doorbell footage of Tanner and Ryan refilling that bowl with their own candy went viral.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marshall and Bollier locked in tight Senate race on eve of election

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Wichita hospitals run out of ICU beds designated for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Group working to restore historic Dunbar Theatre gets a Helping Hand

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Politics

Senate race too close to call frontrunner on eve of 2020 general election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
In Kansas, one race capturing national attention will determine who will replace longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate. Roberts is retiring, which, barring an unexpected third-party win, opens the door for either Republican Roger Marshall or Democrat Barbara Bollier to take his seat in January.

Latest News

Breaking News

Sedgwick County: Wichita hospitals run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The latest hospital data from Sedgwick County shows there are no ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients in the county.

Accidents

2 injured after car crashes into building in N. Wichita

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
An SUV crashed into a north Wichita business Monday night (Nov. 2) injuring two people that were taken to a local hospital, at least one of them in critical condition.

Right Now

WATCH: Psychologist discusses how to navigate discussing presidential election at work

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
How do you navigate an issue as polarizing as the presidential election, especially in a work setting? Psychologist Dr. Paul White walks us through it.

News

Campaign 2020: Psychologist helps you navigate talking about 2020 election at work

Updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus

Wichita hospitals facing challenges with spikes in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
Monday (Nov. 2), Eyewitness News spoke with representatives from Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center about what Wichita hospitals are doing to keep up with the demand.

News

Wichita hospitals challenged by growing number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita hospitals challenged by growing number of COVID-19 cases