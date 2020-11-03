4You: Group from Newton HS get shout out from First Lady, Video of Derby teens giving back candy goes viral

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

A group of students at Newton High School got a shout-out from First Lady Melania Trump. The students are part of the STAND Coalition, a youth leadership program in Harvey County that focuses on preventing substance abuse and encourages positive choices.

The First Lady tweeted last week to thank the students for setting such a good example and showing leadership.

A pair of teens in Derby used their own candy to fill a neighbor’s trick-or-treat bowl. The boys were trick-or-treating Saturday night when they walked up to a porch to find an empty bowl, wiped out by a group shortly before them. Ring doorbell footage of Tanner and Ryan refilling that bowl with their own candy went viral.

