Ellsworth CF inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Ellsworth, Kansas
Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Ellsworth, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) confirms. The department said the 76-year-old inmate is the second from the Ellsworth prison and the ninth Kansas inmate to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

KDOC said the inmate moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility on Oct. 28 after testing positive for the virus. From Lansing, the inmate was taken to the hospital on Oct. 29.

The department of corrections said the inmate was a 76-year-old man “with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.”

The man was serving a 176-month (14-year, eight-month) sentence.

