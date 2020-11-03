Advertisement

KDOR temporarily closes Twin Lakes office due to suspected COVID-19 case

Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Revenue has temporarily closed its Wichita Twin Lakes office at 1873 W. 21st Street North because of a suspected case of COVID-19.

That closure begins today, November 3.

KDOR says the office is closed as they follow Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines.

A representative of KDOR will contact customers with appointments scheduled for the Twin Lakes office to redirect them to the Wichita West office, 610 S. Tyler Road.

The office is expected to reopen tomorrow.

