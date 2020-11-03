Advertisement

Local economic development group gets Helping Hand to restore historic Dunbar Theatre

By Natalie Davis
Published: Nov. 3, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The lights are out and the box office is closed at Dunbar Theatre, but one day, that will change.

“This used to be, I’m told by the history buffs, a thriving black neighborhood,” said James Arbertha, executive director for POWER CDC.POWER CDC is the economic development group working to restore this piece of history, hoping to breathe new life into the community.

The neighborhood centered around Dunbar Theatre back in the day. Built in 1941, it was the only movie theatre available to the African American community in Wichita until 1963, shortly before Arbertha arrived.

“I’ve been living in this neighborhood for 50 years. I see the potential,” said Arbertha.

POWER CDC’s vision is to turn the historic Dunbar Theatre into a performing arts and community center, making it a connecting force in the neighborhood once more.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave them a Helping Hand of $1,200 to help them achieve their goal.

