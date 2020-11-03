Advertisement

Mental health professional, local voters discuss election fatigue, how to cope

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the days leading up to the 2020 general election, Eyewitness News spoke with Wichita area voters who, despite how they’re voting agree on one thing: they’re ready for it to be over.

“I’m tired of all the bickering. I’m ready for us to become Americans again,” Wichita voter Kevin Crane said.

Mosaic Mental Wellness Licensed Social Worker Josie Oldham said election fatigue is real, adding stress to many lives across the country.

“Right now, we’re seeing people who are extremely stressed and have different levels of hopelessness on both sides of the coin,” she said.

Locally, the biggest gripe from voters who spoke with Eyewitness News a the onslaught of negative political ads. Among the frustrations is that with the attacks and counter-attacks, deciphering who’s telling the truth can be difficult.

To help cope with election fatigue ahead of Tuesday (Nov. 3), Oldham recommends focusing attention on something else and answering questions to yourself about how you’re spending your time and energy.

“What else are you doing?" she asked hypothetically. "How else are you engaging with the people that you love? Are you getting outside? Are you getting exercise?”

Oldham recommends taking breaks from social media and not becoming consumed by 24/7 news.

“One of the things we encourage our clients is just to stay focused on local news, where they can make a difference, where they can make an impact.”

The negativity on TV and on social media can create problems in relationships, Oldham points out.

“I’ve lost friends over the last four years,” Crane said. “I’ve had fights with relatives.”

Oldham’s advice is that you don’t have to agree, but listen, be respectful and open to learning to value a different view.

“When somebody is talking to us, what are they telling us? Usually, they’re telling us that they value their business, their home, their freedoms, right? And really, what we talk about is just different ways to get there,” she said.

When all the votes are cast and the tallies are in, some worry about further division where, as one Wichita voter puts it, “it just seems like everything gets extended and drug through the mud.”

Again, Oldham advised not to let that worry overwhelm you.

The question she posed: “How much of my energy, how much of my time do I want to give to that?"

