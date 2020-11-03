Advertisement

Near-record warmth through the end of the week

Weather Forecast
Weather Forecast(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cool start to Election Day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but under mostly sunny skies temperatures will soar into the 70s this afternoon.

The wind will be a bit stronger today when compared with Monday with some gusts better 25 mph this afternoon. We will see a break from the breeze tomorrow and Thursday before winds really ramp up Friday and the weekend.

No major weather changes will happen during the remainder of the work week. Fair skies at night with temperatures in the 40s will be replaced by mainly sunny days and temperatures in the 70s.

Our next weather maker will not arrive until this weekend, or early next week. A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain (wintry weather?) and colder conditions back to Kansas, but the exact details are to be determined.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; mild. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 48.

Thu: High: 77. Low: 47. Sunny.

Fri: High: 75. Low: 53. Sunny; becoming breezy.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 54. Windy with a sun/cloud mix.

Sun: High: 66. Low: 49. Mostly cloudy and windy; chance of showers.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 44. Cloudy and breezy with rain.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Election Day is a warm one this year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A warm day to get out and vote for Kansas

Forecast

The Kansas Cold Weather Rule now in effect

Updated: 20 hours ago
The rule runs through March 31.

Forecast

Warm start to the work week

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:13 AM CST
|
By Jake Dunne
Even warmer for Election Day

Forecast

Mild workweek ahead

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Sunshine will stick around through the workweek with mild temps.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler today, dry and warmer this week

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:08 AM CST
Cool today, warming trend in the week ahead

Forecast

Cold front to bring cooler temps Sunday

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Saturday evening, bringing some cooler temps into the state on Sunday.

Forecast

Beautiful but breezy Halloween Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Sunny and windy Halloween, cold front moves through later today

Forecast

Halloween warmth; cooler Sunday

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
The cold front on Halloween will cool things down to start November

Forecast

Feeling like fall Friday with near normal temperatures

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says for the first time this week, Doppler radar is void of rain, sleet, and snow.

Forecast

Warming up into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A Halloween cold front may deliver a chill by Sunday