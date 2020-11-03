Near-record warmth through the end of the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cool start to Election Day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but under mostly sunny skies temperatures will soar into the 70s this afternoon.

The wind will be a bit stronger today when compared with Monday with some gusts better 25 mph this afternoon. We will see a break from the breeze tomorrow and Thursday before winds really ramp up Friday and the weekend.

No major weather changes will happen during the remainder of the work week. Fair skies at night with temperatures in the 40s will be replaced by mainly sunny days and temperatures in the 70s.

Our next weather maker will not arrive until this weekend, or early next week. A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain (wintry weather?) and colder conditions back to Kansas, but the exact details are to be determined.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; mild. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 48.

Thu: High: 77. Low: 47. Sunny.

Fri: High: 75. Low: 53. Sunny; becoming breezy.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 54. Windy with a sun/cloud mix.

Sun: High: 66. Low: 49. Mostly cloudy and windy; chance of showers.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 44. Cloudy and breezy with rain.

