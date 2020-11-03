Advertisement

No stopping the midweek warmth

Highs will stay above normal for the rest of the week
Warmth continues on Wednesday(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that above normal temperatures will continue for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 70s. Rain chances are on hold through the upcoming weekend.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be down in the 30s and 40s and during the afternoon as clouds move out, highs will be in the 70s once again. A few 80s are not out of the question.

Lighter winds and more sunny skies are on tap Thursday. Highs will stay in the 70s.

With a developing storm expected in the western US by the end of the week, strong south winds will return to the Plains by the weekend. Some gusts of 40-50 mph are possible in western Kansas by Saturday.

Rain chances may return to Kansas Monday/Tuesday with a slow moving storm system. Some areas may even be looking at a rain-snow mix by Monday evening.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; mild. S 10-20. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. S 15-25; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 45.

Thu: High: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 44 Sunny.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 50 Increasing clouds; windy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 52 Turning mostly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 51 Cloudy; scattered showers. Windy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 48 Cloudy; chance for showers. Windy.

