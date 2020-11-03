Advertisement

Northwestern counties prepare for election day

Northwestern counties prepare for election day
Northwestern counties prepare for election day(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many Saline County voters were out casting their ballots early on Monday morning. Many of which are first-time voters according to Saline County Election Officer, Jamie Doss.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of first time voters which is pretty exciting... even come in and early vote so I think we’re gonna see a lot of that," Doss said.

Jacqueline Rodriguez, a Saline County resident is a first-time voter. She explained that a lack of knowing what was at stake in the past, prevented her from casting her vote.

“I think before… I didn’t vote. I wasn’t very informed," Rodriguez said.

Now, she explained, it’s not just her she has to think about.

“This year, I kind of paid attention and really listened to what it is that I need and what I need for my son, for his future... so that’s kinda what prompted me to finally get out and vote," She said.

Other voters in Saline county believe voting is critical considering politics affect people’s everyday lives.

“Our politics directly affect the way we live our life," Wayne Adams, a Saline County resident said. "So, I mean, it’s crucially important everyone gets out there and you know, makes their opinion known.”

Election Officer in Ford County, Debbie Cox said voter turnout this election year, has already surpassed turnouts in 2016.

In 2016, about 7,000 total votes were casted in Ford County. She explained that since Friday (Oct. 30) Ford County has already received more than 5,000 votes.

Doss also wants people to be prepared when they come in to vote on election day. She asked people bring their IDs, and be ready to follow CDC guidelines like social distancing at the polls and wearing masks.

