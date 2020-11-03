Race to the U.S. Senate remains tight in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the biggest races in Kansas is the race for the open U.S. Senate seat. The three candidates on your ballot are Libertarian Jason Buckley, Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall. They are vying to fill the seat of Senator Pat Roberts who is retiring.

Marshall and the Republican Party both know the race will determine control over the U.S. Senate. Marshall said his team has made more than 90 campaign stops in the last month to try and reach undecided voters. He said he’s confident western Kansas voters will support but fears Johnson County will support his opponent which is why he’s focused so much on Sedgwick County in the last stretch of this campaign.

He said history is on his side Tuesday night. Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since the 1930s.

“That’s what’s at stake, who controls the senate. If you think about the future of this country, the senate is the backstop. Whether it’s confirming Supreme Court justices or trade agreements. The Senate is what gives Kansas an equal voice to California, a much larger population. So there is a lot at stake. I’m expecting for the Republicans to hold a majority in the Senate, but that’s up to the people of Kansas,” Marshall said.

The congressman is holding his watch party in Topeka where about 200 people are expected to gather. It’s a much different scene in Overland Park where Bollier said no one is allowed in except for media and her husband. The stark contrasts in the events is a reminder of how differently Republicans and Democrats are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bollier said she feels at peace knowing that she did everything she could in preparation for election night. She said there has been a lot of money put into her campaign, with people from all 105 counties supporting or donating.

If Bollier were to win, it would be the first time a Democrat has sat in a Kansas Senate seat in almost 100 years.

