Sedgwick County: No ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients in county

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest hospital data from Sedgwick County shows there are no ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients in the county.

It’s an issue Eyewitness News reported about last week when the county warned that both of its main hospital systems were critically low on beds. As of Monday night (Nov. 22, 2020) there are 110 COVID-19 patients in Wichita hospitals. Sixty of those are in the ICU. This means there is an approximate 50 percent increase in total ICU COVID-19 patients from last week.

While there are no ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, both Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center are managing through contingency operations. However, there next comes a staffing concern if cases keep rising. If that happens, representatives for both hospitals say they’re concerned they may not have enough nurses to keep up with the growing demand.

