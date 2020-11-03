Sedgwick County residents turn-out to vote early 1 day before Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting ended at noon on Monday in Sedgwick County. On Tuesday, voters will have to vote at their assigned polling locations. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received at the Election Office no later than Friday, Nov. 6. They can be returned to ballot dropboxes, like polling locations in the county, they will close at 7 p.m.

Hundreds turned out Monday morning to cast their vote early at the Sedgwick County Election Office. Those in line said it was important that they vote in this election.

“I came out to vote early here today because it’s our civic duty as citizens,” said early voter, Adam Jensen. “I think every vote counts and our voices need to be heard.”

“The lady in front of me is 97 years old. She’s out here, she’s not doing a mail-in ballot, she’s out here so I think this vote is going to be super important,” said early voter, Tracey Striplin.

It’s the final push in a much anticipated general election on the federal, state and local levels, but a handful of out-of-state Kansas voters have struggled to get their ballot.

“Since August, I have emailed, called, mailed and faxed the Sedgwick County Election Office in order to get a mail-in ballot,” said Kiah Duggins who is currently studying at Harvard Law School.

She said because of the backlog with the high number of mail-in ballots requested. It wasn’t until last week she got her mail-in ballot.

“I literally ran back into my apartment from my mailbox to fill it out and then ran to the branch of the postal office,” said Duggins.

She said she mailed her ballot overnight at the cost of $26.50. She said it was accepted Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said they know of about 10 similar cases and that number has been growing closer to Election Day. They are trying to help those in this situation.

Bryan Caskey, State Elections Director for the Kansas Secretary of State Office said in these cases reach out for help.

“If the voter needs to make other arrangements in getting that ballot returned to that county, they need to reach out to their county election officer,” he said.

Duggins said she shared her experience is not to shame the Sedgwick County Election Office or the workers, but because she wants every possible vote counted and to keep others from having this experience.

The Secretary of State’s Office said 770,324 ballots have been cast in Kansas; 508,187 ballots have been mailed and 422,104 ballots have been returned; 348,220 ballots cast in person. To date, 86,083 have not been returned.

