Senate race too close to call frontrunner on eve of 2020 general election

Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall face off Nov. 3 to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate.
Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall face off Nov. 3 to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate.(Twitter: @BarbaraBollier /Marshall.House.Gov)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the headline of Tuesday’s general election is the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Election Day will also determine control of the U.S. Senate. In Kansas, one race capturing national attention will determine who will replace longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate. Roberts is retiring, which, barring an unexpected third-party win, opens the door for either Republican Roger Marshall or Democrat Barbara Bollier to take his seat in January.

Heading into Tuesday the latest polls show that Marshall has a slight advantage over Bollier. But it’s a small margin and it’s too early to call a favorite. So far, Bollier has made the U.S. Senate race more competitive than many Republicans had thought.

“Wichita and Sedgwick County traditionally has determined who the winner of a statewide election will be. My opponent is from Johnson County, chances are people are going to vote for her. The western half of the state, where I’m from, those people are going to vote for me. Wichita and Sedgwick County are so important to this election,” Marshall said. “Make a smart choice, get out there and vote, Sedgwick County.”

In making her case for the U.S. Senate seat, Bollier said Kansans should vote for her “when they are looking for someone who will lead with honesty, integrity, (and) having a voice of independent reason.”

The winner in Tuesday night’s election will take office in an unprecedented time, as a second wave of COVID-19 cases sweep across the U.S. and unemployment claims continue. If elected, Marshall promises to fight for economic recovery, cutting healthcare expenses and upholding conservative values.

“...I think many of us feel like our freedoms of speech, our freedoms of religion are being threatened,” Marshal said. “My own opponent has threatened the second amendment, talking about confiscating weapons as an amazing thing."

If elected, Bollier says her top priorities in Washington will be expanding affordable health care access, expanding access to broadband (internet access), and bipartisanship.

“It’s about working together, and that value again, not worrying about which party, but doing what is right for the people,” she said. “Bringing us together, finding the common ground, and moving us forward. That’s what I would bring to Washington.”

This Kansas race could determine who controls the U.S. Senate. To flip the Senate, Democrats would only need three or four seats, depending on which party wins control of the White House.

