Wichita hospitals facing challenges with spikes in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across Kansas, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment show more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday (Oct. 30). That’s a new high for the state. Statewide since Friday, there are 61 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported, 17 new COVID-19 related deaths, and a positive test rate of 12. 7 percent. Hospitals are feeling the effects of those increases, including in Wichita where larger hospitals often take patients from rural communities in other parts of Kansas, especially in the west.

Monday (Nov. 2), Eyewitness News spoke with representatives from Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center about what Wichita hospitals are doing to keep up with the demand.

“The public isn’t really able to see what’s happening and no one understands except those clinicians that are in the units,” said Ascension Via Christi Chief Nursing Officer Carla Yost.

Yost said COVID-19 is putting a strain on local hospitals. They’re seeing patients of all ages impacted by COVID-19.

“Three weeks ago, the two major community hospitals, we saw 70 (patients), and last week, we saw 90. So you can see that we’re increasing in numbers in hospitalizations,” she said.

Wesley Medical Center Medical Officer Lowell Ebersole said the increase in hospitals mirrors what’s happening in the community and the state when it comes to COVID-19 test positivity. Ebersole said Wesley has had to make changes to keep up with the demand of COVID-19 cases.

“We have several COVID-positive units here, one for our ICU and our med-surge patients. And given the number of the increases of patients we’re seeing, we’re starting to stretch the capacity of those units.”

Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center expressed concerns about staffing.

“In early March, one of our concerns was just making sure we have enough staff. We are bringing over 60 traveler nurses and we’re also recruiting LPNs,” Yost said.

Ebersole said Wesley has resources it can leverage to bring nurses in, but “given the challenges for most of our country, it’s a very hot commodity right now.”

Healthcare leaders ask for the community’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Wear masks, practice social distancing, good hand hygiene,” Ebersole said.

“Really mask up when you’re not with members of your household and take this very seriously,” Yost added.

