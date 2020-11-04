Advertisement

4You: City of Wichita, Storytime Village host ‘Dia de los Muertos’ event

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

The City of Wichita and Storytime Village hosted an event for Dia de los Muertos this week.

And, by 2:30 this afternoon, you won’t see any more 2020 political ads on our station.

To share photos or video to be featured on the 4 You segment, email 4you@kwch.com

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Race to the U.S. Senate tight in Kansas

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Race to the U.S. Senate tight in Kansas

Politics

Battle for ‘Big 1st’ to determine Roger Marshall replacement in U.S. House

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Voters across central and western Kansas took to the polls to select one of two candidates vying to represent the bulk of the state’s agricultural community in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Politics

Estes looks to retain seat in U.S. House, Lombard looks to flip seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Congressman Ron Estes is seeking to continue representing south-central Kansas' Fourth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. as challenger Laura Lombard, a Democrat, is looking to flip the seat that includes representation of Wichita in the nation’s capital.

News

2 seats up for grabs on Sedgwick County Commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
2 seats up for grabs on Sedgwick County Commission

Latest News

Politics

Local man turns 18 on Election Day, votes for the first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
This year, we are seeing many new voters including several who are voting for the first time.

Politics

Lawsuit over false attack ad draws added attention to Sedgwick County commission race

Updated: 2 hours ago
The race for the Sedgwick County Commission’s second district has a lot more attention drawn to it with the incumbent on record saying he will step down if he wins.

Education

Andover moving middle school students to hybrid learning model

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Considering an uptick in cases, the Andover Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday (Nov. 3) voted to move its middle school students to a hybrid learning model in which students will split time learning remotely and in-person.

News

Election Day 2020: Voters turn out for final push

Updated: 2 hours ago
Election Day 2020: Voters turn out for final push

Candidates

Race to the U.S. Senate remains tight in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott and Hailey Tucker
One of the biggest races in Kansas is the race for the open U.S. Senate seat.

Coronavirus

Ellsworth CF inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
An Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) confirms.