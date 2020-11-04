4You: City of Wichita, Storytime Village host ‘Dia de los Muertos’ event

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

The City of Wichita and Storytime Village hosted an event for Dia de los Muertos this week.

And, by 2:30 this afternoon, you won’t see any more 2020 political ads on our station.

To share photos or video to be featured on the 4 You segment, email 4you@kwch.com

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.