Amid hot race for open Senate seat, Trump carries Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has had its most competitive U.S. Senate race in decades, though President Donald Trump carried the state as expected.

The marquee race in Tuesday’s election was the Senate contest between two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, and it was the most expensive political contest in state history.

Trump’s grip on the state’s six electoral votes always seemed secure because no Democrat has carried the state in a presidential race since 1964.

Republicans were likely to retain Marshall’s congressional seat and elect a new eastern Kansas congressman.

