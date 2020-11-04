Advertisement

Amid hot race for open Senate seat, Trump carries Kansas

President Trump wins Kansas and takes six electoral votes in the 2020 general election.
President Trump wins Kansas and takes six electoral votes in the 2020 general election.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has had its most competitive U.S. Senate race in decades, though President Donald Trump carried the state as expected.

The marquee race in Tuesday’s election was the Senate contest between two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, and it was the most expensive political contest in state history.

Trump’s grip on the state’s six electoral votes always seemed secure because no Democrat has carried the state in a presidential race since 1964.

Republicans were likely to retain Marshall’s congressional seat and elect a new eastern Kansas congressman.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Tracey Mann wins ‘Big 1st’ Congressional race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Voters across central and western Kansas took to the polls to select one of two candidates vying to represent the bulk of the state’s agricultural community in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Politics

Estes retains seat in U.S. House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Congressman Ron Estes is seeking to continue representing south-central Kansas' Fourth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. as challenger Laura Lombard, a Democrat, is looking to flip the seat that includes representation of Wichita in the nation’s capital.

Politics

Local man turns 18 on Election Day, votes for the first time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
This year, we are seeing many new voters including several who are voting for the first time.

Politics

Lawsuit over false attack ad draws added attention to Sedgwick County commission race

Updated: 3 hours ago
The race for the Sedgwick County Commission’s second district has a lot more attention drawn to it with the incumbent on record saying he will step down if he wins.

Latest News

Candidates

Race to the U.S. Senate remains tight in Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott and Hailey Tucker
One of the biggest races in Kansas is the race for the open U.S. Senate seat.

Politics

Hutchinson neighbors for Biden, Trump show unity in Facebook photo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A Hutchinson man and his neighbor are proving that there is common ground when it comes to politics.

Politics

Senate race too close to call frontrunner on eve of 2020 general election

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
In Kansas, one race capturing national attention will determine who will replace longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate. Roberts is retiring, which, barring an unexpected third-party win, opens the door for either Republican Roger Marshall or Democrat Barbara Bollier to take his seat in January.

Politics

Sedgwick County residents turn-out to vote early 1 day before Election Day

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST
Early voting ended at noon on Monday in Sedgwick County.

State of Mind

Mental health professional, local voters discuss election fatigue, how to cope

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST
|
By KWCH Staff
Mosaic Mental Wellness Licensed Social Worker Josie Oldham said election fatigue is real, adding stress to many lives across the country

News

No arrests made after teens shot over stolen President Trump signs

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:12 AM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat and Kimberly Donahue
Three people are in the hospital after being shot in North Topeka.