Andover moving middle school students to hybrid learning model

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Considering an uptick in cases, the Andover Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday (Nov. 3) voted 5-2 to move its middle school students to a hybrid learning model in which students will split time learning remotely and in-person. Previously, middle-school students were learning in-person full time. The change for Andover middle schoolers starts next Monday (Nov. 9).

The board’s decision keeps high school students learning in the same hybrid model and keeps elementary school students at full-time onsite, in-person learning.

The board’s decision follows the Andover COVID Response and Assessment Team’s meeting Monday in which the group determined the district is now in the “orange zone” of its gating criteria that factors in local COVID-19 case numbers. The district was previously in the less restrictive, “yellow zone.”

“Several factors, including percent positive case rate and the cumulative incidence rate in Sedgwick and Butler counties, have become more concerning in recent days and were factors leading to the change," the district said. “There also is concern about ICU bed availability in Wichita hospitals.”

The district said at this point, there have been few cases of COVID-19 contracted at Andover schools.

“The larger concern at the moment is the spread in our community that is making its way into our schools, both in terms of positive cases and close contacts who must be away from school," the district said.

