Early, mail-in voting numbers soar in 2020 election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the majority of unofficial results tabulated in Sedgwick County on election night, the numbers tell the story. There were about 96,000 mail-in ballots this year, compared to about 60,000 in 2016. Early-voting numbers are up to about 67,000, compared to 51,000 in 2016. The Sedgwick County Election Office Tuesday night said it wasn’t sure exactly why so many people voted early.

“We weren’t sure if it meant that everybody was voting early and getting it over with, or if we were going to have a high turnout (on Election Day) as well,” Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said. “It seems more people were voting early so they didn’t miss voting.”

Over the next few days, the election office will continue to count mail-in ballots as they come.

