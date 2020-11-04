Advertisement

Estes looks to retain seat in U.S. House, Lombard looks to flip seat

Incumbent Republican Ron Estes faces challenger Democrat Laura Lombard in the race to represent Kansas' 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congressman Ron Estes is seeking to continue representing south-central Kansas' Fourth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. as challenger Laura Lombard, a Democrat, is looking to flip the seat that includes representation of Wichita in the nation’s capital.

Ahead of Tuesday, Estes and Lombard said the main concern they’ve heard from voters deals with COVID-19 and its impact on the economy and healthcare.

“There’s been so much work done in terms of what we funded at the federal level and actually some unique things in terms of, ‘how do we expedite the development of (a) vaccine and anti-virals?’” Estes said.

Lombard said Congress “(has) to deal with the healthcare system.”

“It’s entirely too expensive, pretty much for everybody,” she said. “Here in Kansas, we need to expand Medicaid to make sure that everyone can access healthcare.”

Traditional issues like aviation and agriculture also remain dominant concerns Estes and Lombard said they continue to hear about from voters. Both candidates point to their experience with trade and trade deals to help boost those areas of the Kansas economy.

