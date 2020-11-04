Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Newton High School

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department and Newton Public Schools has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Newton High School.

The cluster includes five students who have tested positive for COVID-19. They are all at home and isolating. Their close contacts have been notified and are in quarantine. The health department is investigating if there is any known connected source of exposure.

“We take this very seriously,” said USD 373 Superintendent Fred Van Ranken. “We work with the Health Department to conduct contact tracing, and will continue to implement plans to keep our students and staff safe.”

Newton High School has been and is currently in its hybrid learning model through Nov. 13.

USD 373 requires face masks in all buildings. The district also cleans high-touch areas routinely, performs temperature checks, and socially distances when possible.

“We have worked closely with the Newton High School leadership to quickly identify the close contacts of the positive cases to have those individuals quarantine,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “The school district has been and continues to be in consistent communication with the Health Department as the district implements comprehensive strategies to promote safe learning environments for students and staff.”

The cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation periods – without positive cases.

