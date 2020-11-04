Advertisement

Indictment: Convicted child sex offender from Wichita sexually exploited minor

Bryan Hale, a convicted sex offender, was indicted on Nov. 4, 2020 for new child sex crimes. He is from Wichita.
Bryan Hale, a convicted sex offender, was indicted on Nov. 4, 2020 for new child sex crimes. He is from Wichita.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A convicted sex offender who lives in Wichita was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, Bryan Anthony Hale, 35, Wichita, is charged with one count of producing child pornography, one count of committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender, one count of providing child pornography to a minor and one count of possessing child pornography. The alleged crimes occurred during September and October 2020 in Sedgwick County.

In 2016, Hale was convicted in Sedgwick County District Court of a sex act involving a 6-year-old victim. He is registered on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website at https://www.nsopw.gov/.

If Hale is convicted of the charges against him, he faces decades in prison and a fine up to $750,000

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

