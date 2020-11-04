Indictment: Convicted child sex offender from Wichita sexually exploited minor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A convicted sex offender who lives in Wichita was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, Bryan Anthony Hale, 35, Wichita, is charged with one count of producing child pornography, one count of committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender, one count of providing child pornography to a minor and one count of possessing child pornography. The alleged crimes occurred during September and October 2020 in Sedgwick County.

In 2016, Hale was convicted in Sedgwick County District Court of a sex act involving a 6-year-old victim. He is registered on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website at https://www.nsopw.gov/.

If Hale is convicted of the charges against him, he faces decades in prison and a fine up to $750,000

