Kansas reports almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an additional 2,988 COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state is also reporting 41 new deaths and 91 hospitalizations since Monday.

The monthly positive rate is now at 16.3%.

Information on COVID-19 clusters have not yet been updated but are expected later Wednesday. Newton High School was announced as a cluster earlier Wednesday by Harvey County health officials.

Governor Laura Kelly will have a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m.

