KDHE adds South Dakota to travel quarantine list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added South Dakota and the countries of Belgium and Czechia to their travel quarantine list beginning Nov. 4.

North Dakota and the country of Andorra also remain on the travel list.

People arriving from these locations must quarantine for up to 14 days.

KDHE also recommends quarantining for 14 days if people have been in a mass gathering of 500 or more people or on a cruise.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.