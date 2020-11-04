Advertisement

KDHE adds South Dakota to travel quarantine list

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0/John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0
Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0/John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0(NBC15)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added South Dakota and the countries of Belgium and Czechia to their travel quarantine list beginning Nov. 4.

North Dakota and the country of Andorra also remain on the travel list.

People arriving from these locations must quarantine for up to 14 days.

KDHE also recommends quarantining for 14 days if people have been in a mass gathering of 500 or more people or on a cruise.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas reports almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths since Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The monthly positive rate is now at 16.3%.

Coronavirus

Denmark wants to cull 15 million minks over COVID fears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Denmark’s prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.

Coronavirus

Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Newton High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with Newton Public Schools, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Newton High School.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robin Shattock, one of the scientists behind another vaccine developed by Imperial College London, says it’s possible several vaccines will be needed to stop the pandemic.

National Politics

Millions of votes cast, Americans pick a president

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Millions of Americans lined up today to add their votes to the more than 100 million already cast as President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden await the outcome of the election.

Coronavirus

Ellsworth CF inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
An Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) confirms.

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

Coronavirus

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

News

KDOR temporarily closes Twin Lakes office due to suspected COVID-19 case

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST
The agency is following KDHE guidelines.