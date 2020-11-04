Advertisement

LaTurner wins 2nd Congressional District race

Jake LaTurner has won the US House 2 race.
Jake LaTurner has won the US House 2 race.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jake LaTurner has won the 2nd Congressional District race for State Representative.

Jake LaTurner ran his campaign on issues such as keeping COVID-19 decisions at the local level, not defunding the police and opposing Medicaid expansion and the Affordable Care Act.

Michelle De La Isla ran her campaign on issues such as keeping COVID-19 decisions local, supporting Medicaid expansion and the Affordable Care Act and making sure communities are safe.

“Jake LaTurner has delivered for Kansas taxpayers as state treasurer and I have no doubt he will continue that work in Congress," said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. "Jake is a strong voice for a new generation of conservative leaders. I congratulate him on his victory and look forward to working together in Congress.”

“Thank you, Kansas. Thank you to my friends, my family, and especially to my kids. They are the reason I decided to run, and they are the inspiration that got me through this tough campaign," said Michelle De La Isla in her concession. "Thank you also to my opponents. Thank you for standing up for what you believe in, running for office takes courage. That’s what democracy is all about. Tonight’s results were not what we were looking for, but I am proud of the campaign that we ran. Now we will take a breath, and tomorrow, we will get back to work.”

The two ran a spirited debate which LaTurner commended De La Isla on in his hometown of Galena.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 men killed in helicopter crash in Butler County

Updated: 2 hours ago
2 men killed in helicopter crash in Butler County

News

Hospitals outside Wichita nearing ICU capacity for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hospitals outside Wichita nearing ICU capacity for COVID-19 patients

Candidates

Amid hot race for open Senate seat, Trump carries Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas has had its most competitive U.S. Senate race in decades, though President Donald Trump carried the state as expected.

News

Race to the U.S. Senate tight in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
Race to the U.S. Senate tight in Kansas

Latest News

Politics

Tracey Mann wins ‘Big 1st’ Congressional race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Voters across central and western Kansas took to the polls to select one of two candidates vying to represent the bulk of the state’s agricultural community in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Politics

Estes retains seat in U.S. House

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Congressman Ron Estes is seeking to continue representing south-central Kansas' Fourth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. as challenger Laura Lombard, a Democrat, is looking to flip the seat that includes representation of Wichita in the nation’s capital.

News

2 seats up for grabs on Sedgwick County Commission

Updated: 5 hours ago
2 seats up for grabs on Sedgwick County Commission

Politics

Local man turns 18 on Election Day, votes for the first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
This year, we are seeing many new voters including several who are voting for the first time.

Politics

Unofficial final tally: Despite lawsuit over attack ad, Michael O’Donnell wins county commission race

Updated: 5 hours ago
The race for the Sedgwick County Commission’s second district has a lot more attention drawn to it with the incumbent on record saying he will step down if he wins.

Education

Andover moving middle school students to hybrid learning model

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Considering an uptick in cases, the Andover Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday (Nov. 3) voted to move its middle school students to a hybrid learning model in which students will split time learning remotely and in-person.