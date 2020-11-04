Lawsuit over false attack ad draws added attention to Sedgwick County commission race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The race for the Sedgwick County Commission’s second district has a lot more attention drawn to it with the incumbent on record saying he will step down if he wins.

Last week, the Sedgwick County Commission adopted a resolution to censure Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and call for his resignation. It also requested that he decline to serve if re-elected. This comes after O’Donnell was among state/local leaders caught conspiring on a secret recording to pin the blame for a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on other members of local Republican Party leadership.

O’Donnell decided to stay in the race to serve District 2 on the county commission but agreed to resign if he’s elected over his Democratic challenger, Sarah Lopez. If O’Donnell wins and then resigns, the Sedgwick County Republican Party can select someone to replace him on the commission instead of forfeiting the seat to Lopez.

Ahead of polls closing Tuesday, Lopez addressed the unique situation in the District 2 race, voicing doubt that O’Donnell will step down as promised if he wins.

“I don’t know why we would start believing what (O’Donnell) says now,” Lopez said. “I think if he happens to win this, then he’s going to say the voters spoke and that’s who they wanted. I’m trying really hard, like I said, not to get too distracted by this. I have no idea what would happen if he stepped down or if he won and didn’t step down. We’re really focused on making sure we run the campaign like we wanted.”

Eyewitness News also spoke with O’Donnell earlier Tuesday. He said he had no further comment. Another Sedgwick County Commission race pits Republican incumbent David Dennis against Democrat Mike Iuen, a retired local TV journalist who spent decades at KAKE TV in Wichita.

