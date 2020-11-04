Advertisement

Local man turns 18 on Election Day, votes for the first time

Gabe Murphy turned 18 on Election Day, allowing him to vote for the first time.(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This year, we are seeing many new voters including several who are voting for the first time. Data shows, in 2020, four million Americans have turned 18, including a young man from Wichita.

Gabe Murphy turned 18 on Nov. 3, which also happens to be Election Day. He cast his vote Tuesday afternoon

“It’s a random thing but I think it’s really cool that it works that way by chance and I feel like I’m one in a million, I guess,” said Murphy.

Gabe said he was glad his birthday fell on Election Day, just in time to make his voice heard. He encourages others to do the same.

