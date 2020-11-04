Local man turns 18 on Election Day, votes for the first time

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This year, we are seeing many new voters including several who are voting for the first time. Data shows, in 2020, four million Americans have turned 18, including a young man from Wichita.

Gabe Murphy turned 18 on Nov. 3, which also happens to be Election Day. He cast his vote Tuesday afternoon

“It’s a random thing but I think it’s really cool that it works that way by chance and I feel like I’m one in a million, I guess,” said Murphy.

Gabe said he was glad his birthday fell on Election Day, just in time to make his voice heard. He encourages others to do the same.

