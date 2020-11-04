Advertisement

Local school districts adjust as rise in COVID-19 numbers continues

Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.(KWCH)
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive percentage rate of about 18.8 percent for COVID-19 puts Sedgwick County at the highest percent-positive mark it’s reached since the start of the pandemic. With this, several local school districts are in the most restrict, “red zone” of their gating criteria.

Maize is one of several districts in the Wichita area within the red zone of its gating criteria and meeting this week to discuss learning options going forward in the face of the local spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We have to acknowledge that many cases we are seeing (have) no attachment to schools,” Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said.

With that, Dr. Minns said he does not believe that schools are a major spreader of COVID-19.

“We think we are seeing spread in group activities, wedding receptions, restaurants and other places people congregate,” he said. “Is school a potential place for transmission? Yes, but it’s not the only one nor is it a major one we can determine right now."

Tuesday night, the Andover school board voted to move middle-school students to in-person to hybrid learning due to the local rise in cases.

“I think the schools are doing their best to try and identify people that might be infected and getting them switched over to remote,” Dr. Mins said. I’m certainly respectful of the great effort the students and staff have gone to try to suppress this virus in their schools."

For many area schools, the heightened positive percentage rate is one of the factors that could mean moving to remote learning for all grade levels. That’s a step Dr. Minns said should be considered if the current, upward trend continues.

With schools, Dr. Minns said he thinks more of the spread is coming from extracurricular activities because it’s more difficult to social distance and wear masks.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Building You

Building You: Electricians raise awareness of apprenticeships

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
A local apprenticeship program is raising awareness of their career opportunities

News

Building You: National Registered Apprenticeship Week

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Building You: National Registered Apprenticeship Week

Safety

Veteran, former Wichita police officer killed in gyrocopter crash

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
A veteran with the Army National Guard and a former officer for the Wichita Police Department died Tuesday afternoon when a gyrocopter crashed in Butler County.

News

Local GOP leadership believes O’Donnell will be true to word in agreeing to step down from commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
If O’Donnell is certified the winner in District 2 and steps down as he said he will, the Sedgwick County Republican Party will select his replacement to serve the commission on the district that includes southwest Wichita, Haysville and Clearwater.

Latest News

Crime

Indictment: Convicted child sex offender from Wichita sexually exploited minor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A convicted sex offender who lives in Wichita was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

Candidates

Biden wins Michigan, nears 270 electoral votes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Newton High School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with Newton Public Schools, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Newton High School.

News

Wichita State political science chair talks Kansas Senate race, county commission

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Wichita State political science chair talks national presidential election

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Early, mail-in voting numbers soar in Kansas in 2020 election

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
With the majority of unofficial results tabulated in Sedgwick County on election night, the numbers tell the story.