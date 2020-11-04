Local school districts adjust as rise in COVID-19 numbers continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive percentage rate of about 18.8 percent for COVID-19 puts Sedgwick County at the highest percent-positive mark it’s reached since the start of the pandemic. With this, several local school districts are in the most restrict, “red zone” of their gating criteria.

Maize is one of several districts in the Wichita area within the red zone of its gating criteria and meeting this week to discuss learning options going forward in the face of the local spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We have to acknowledge that many cases we are seeing (have) no attachment to schools,” Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said.

With that, Dr. Minns said he does not believe that schools are a major spreader of COVID-19.

“We think we are seeing spread in group activities, wedding receptions, restaurants and other places people congregate,” he said. “Is school a potential place for transmission? Yes, but it’s not the only one nor is it a major one we can determine right now."

Tuesday night, the Andover school board voted to move middle-school students to in-person to hybrid learning due to the local rise in cases.

“I think the schools are doing their best to try and identify people that might be infected and getting them switched over to remote,” Dr. Mins said. I’m certainly respectful of the great effort the students and staff have gone to try to suppress this virus in their schools."

For many area schools, the heightened positive percentage rate is one of the factors that could mean moving to remote learning for all grade levels. That’s a step Dr. Minns said should be considered if the current, upward trend continues.

With schools, Dr. Minns said he thinks more of the spread is coming from extracurricular activities because it’s more difficult to social distance and wear masks.

