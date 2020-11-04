Warm weather continues across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a different start to the day when compared with Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures remain cool, but skies are filled with clouds. However, rain remains out of the forecast and as the clouds clear-out, temperatures warm-up into the 70s this afternoon.

The wind will continue to be a little gusty today, especially in the Wichita area, but we should see a break from the breeze tomorrow.

No major weather changes take place through Friday. Fair skies at night along with temperatures in the 40s will be replaced by mainly sunny days and highs in the 70s.

Our next weather maker will not arrive until early next week. A strong cold front will bring a good chance of rain and storms to south-central Kansas late Monday into Tuesday. However, western Kansas may start wet, then turn white as much colder weather oozes into that part of the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 49.

Fri: High: 74. Low: 53. Sunny to mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Sat: High: 72. Low: 54. Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 55. Partly cloudy; continued windy.

Mon: High: 71. Low: 48. Windy; afternoon showers/storms.

Tue: High: 54. Low: 33. Showers early; clearing/cooler.

