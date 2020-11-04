Sunny & quiet Thursday ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that less wind and more sunshine on Thursday will combine for some really nice weather across the Plains. Temperatures continue to be well above normal for much of the area.

The day will start off with lows in the 40s and highs will return to the 70s in the afternoon with a sunny sky. Expect a very light north winds for much of the state.

It will be warm again Friday with near record highs in western Kansas. South winds start picking up throughout the day with gusts likely topping 30 mph in much of central and western Kansas.

Windy weather will be a factor all weekend long. Clouds begin increasing, but there’s not much hope for rain until the beginning of next week. Look for temperatures to cool down back to near November averages by Monday and Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming clear S 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny. S/N 5-10. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 46.

Fri: High: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 54 Partly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 55 Turning cloudy; evening-night showers/storms.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 48 Showers early; mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

