Advertisement

Veteran, former Wichita police officer killed in gyrocopter crash

Pilot Kerry Trent and his friend, Shannon Tucker, died November 3, 2020, when the gyrocopter Trent was piloting crashed in Butler County.
Pilot Kerry Trent and his friend, Shannon Tucker, died November 3, 2020, when the gyrocopter Trent was piloting crashed in Butler County.(Kerry Trent/Facebook)
By Angela Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A veteran with the Army National Guard and a former officer for the Wichita Police Department died Tuesday afternoon when the gyrocopter they were riding in crashed in a field in Butler County.

Kerry Trent, 58, was piloting the aircraft. His wife, Shelly, said he got the gyrocopter over the summer and was excited to head out on Tuesday. Shelly said Trent had been flying since 1993. He was a retired pilot and served as a major in the National Guard.

Kerry was with his good friend, Shannon Tucker, who also died in the crash. The Wichita Police Department identified Tucker as one of its former officers. Shelly said he has a young daughter. Tucker was 53.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it could take months before we know why the gyrocopter crashed.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Local school districts adjust as rise in COVID-19 numbers continues

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
A positive percentage rate of about 18.8 percent for COVID-19 puts Sedgwick County at the highest percent-positive mark it’s reached since the start of the pandemic.

Building You

Building You: Electricians raise awareness of apprenticeships

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
A local apprenticeship program is raising awareness of their career opportunities

News

Building You: National Registered Apprenticeship Week

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Building You: National Registered Apprenticeship Week

News

Local GOP leadership believes O’Donnell will be true to word in agreeing to step down from commission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Flippin
If O’Donnell is certified the winner in District 2 and steps down as he said he will, the Sedgwick County Republican Party will select his replacement to serve the commission on the district that includes southwest Wichita, Haysville and Clearwater.

Latest News

Crime

Indictment: Convicted child sex offender from Wichita sexually exploited minor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A convicted sex offender who lives in Wichita was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

Candidates

Biden wins Michigan, nears 270 electoral votes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Newton High School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with Newton Public Schools, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Newton High School.

News

Wichita State political science chair talks Kansas Senate race, county commission

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Wichita State political science chair talks national presidential election

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Early, mail-in voting numbers soar in Kansas in 2020 election

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
With the majority of unofficial results tabulated in Sedgwick County on election night, the numbers tell the story.