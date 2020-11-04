Veteran, former Wichita police officer killed in gyrocopter crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A veteran with the Army National Guard and a former officer for the Wichita Police Department died Tuesday afternoon when the gyrocopter they were riding in crashed in a field in Butler County.

Kerry Trent, 58, was piloting the aircraft. His wife, Shelly, said he got the gyrocopter over the summer and was excited to head out on Tuesday. Shelly said Trent had been flying since 1993. He was a retired pilot and served as a major in the National Guard.

Kerry was with his good friend, Shannon Tucker, who also died in the crash. The Wichita Police Department identified Tucker as one of its former officers. Shelly said he has a young daughter. Tucker was 53.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it could take months before we know why the gyrocopter crashed.

