Advertisement

Wichita Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in W Wichita

Wichita Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday evening.
Wichita Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday evening.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday evening.

After 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an accident in the 1600 block of North Parkridge Street. When officers arrived, they found 80-year-old James Kaminksy with critical injuries. He was sent to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said that Kaminsky was crossing the road to his house and was hit by a white pick-up truck that was going south on north Parkridge. The driver fled the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and police have identified a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita State political science chair talks Kansas Senate race, county commission

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wichita State political science chair talks national presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Early, mail-in voting numbers soar in Kansas in 2020 election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
With the majority of unofficial results tabulated in Sedgwick County on election night, the numbers tell the story.

Candidates

Kansas elects first transgender legislator

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A former Wichita Public Schools teacher is now the first transgender woman to be elected to the Kansas legislature.

Latest News

News

LaTurner wins 2nd Congressional District race

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Jake LaTurner has won the 2nd Congressional District race for State Representative.

News

2 men killed in helicopter crash in Butler County

Updated: 12 hours ago
2 men killed in helicopter crash in Butler County

News

Hospitals outside Wichita nearing ICU capacity for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 12 hours ago
Hospitals outside Wichita nearing ICU capacity for COVID-19 patients

Candidates

Amid hot race for open Senate seat, Trump carries Kansas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas has had its most competitive U.S. Senate race in decades, though President Donald Trump carried the state as expected.

News

Race to the U.S. Senate tight in Kansas

Updated: 14 hours ago
Race to the U.S. Senate tight in Kansas

Politics

Tracey Mann wins ‘Big 1st’ Congressional race

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Voters across central and western Kansas took to the polls to select one of two candidates vying to represent the bulk of the state’s agricultural community in the U.S. House of Representatives.