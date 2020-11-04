Wichita Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in W Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday evening.

After 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an accident in the 1600 block of North Parkridge Street. When officers arrived, they found 80-year-old James Kaminksy with critical injuries. He was sent to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said that Kaminsky was crossing the road to his house and was hit by a white pick-up truck that was going south on north Parkridge. The driver fled the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and police have identified a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing.

