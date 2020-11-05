13-year-old arrested following pursuit in Platte County

NORFOLK, Neb. (KWCH) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a 13-year-old girl following a pursuit in Platte County.

The NSP said around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a trooper observed a Jeep Wrangler driving without lights on Highway 81, south of Madison. The trooper learned from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle was stolen and a pursuit ensued.

The Jeep drove erratically, with speeds ranging from 80 to 110 miles per hour as it traveled southbound on Highway 81. As the vehicle approached Columbus, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

A short time later, a 911 call came in regarding the suspect vehicle being disabled at a motel in Humphrey. The trooper drove to the locatin and found the Jeep Wrangler and the teenage driver. As the trooper spoke with the driver, she attempted to punch the trooper in the face multiple times.

The girl was taken into custody for felony flight to avoid arrest, obstruction, assaulting an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, minor in possession, and open alcohol container. She was then transported to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

